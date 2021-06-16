Karen Lee Medlin

DESLOGE – Karen Medlin, 61, of Park Hills, passed away June 13, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born March 26, 1960, in Bonne Terre, to the late Raymond and Norma Ruth (Dorris) Montgomery, Sr. She was a member of the House of Praise Church of God. Karen was very active in her church, food pantry and taking care of people. She was so kind, sweet and big hearted.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Quinton Magee; and one sister, Evelyn Cavins.

Karen is survived by her children, Darla (Brandon) Martin, Donald Medlin and wife Michelle, and Jessica Butler; grandchildren, Kylee, Ellee, Kiera, Dalton, Daniel, Jackson, Haylee, Aillee, Dillon and Noland; siblings, Raymond Montgomery, Jr. and wife Karen, David Montgomery, Kathy Purcell, Ruth Ann Willett and husband Larry.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Josh Vandergraph will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to the church food pantry. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.