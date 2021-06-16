Menu
Karen Medlin
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Karen Lee Medlin

DESLOGE – Karen Medlin, 61, of Park Hills, passed away June 13, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born March 26, 1960, in Bonne Terre, to the late Raymond and Norma Ruth (Dorris) Montgomery, Sr. She was a member of the House of Praise Church of God. Karen was very active in her church, food pantry and taking care of people. She was so kind, sweet and big hearted.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Quinton Magee; and one sister, Evelyn Cavins.

Karen is survived by her children, Darla (Brandon) Martin, Donald Medlin and wife Michelle, and Jessica Butler; grandchildren, Kylee, Ellee, Kiera, Dalton, Daniel, Jackson, Haylee, Aillee, Dillon and Noland; siblings, Raymond Montgomery, Jr. and wife Karen, David Montgomery, Kathy Purcell, Ruth Ann Willett and husband Larry.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Josh Vandergraph will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to the church food pantry. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
17
Visitation
9:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
17
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
17
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Leadington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Karen was one of the sweetest souls you´d ever meet! She loved Jesus and it showed as she often reached out to help others. She was my friend and I´m going to miss her dearly. She touched and cared about all the members of House of Praise Church of God. Prayers for her family that she often talked about.
Deneen Parmley
June 16, 2021
We will miss you sister Karen. R. I. P. Until we meet again!!
Misty Hopfer and family
Friend
June 15, 2021
