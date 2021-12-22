Menu
Katherine Marie "Kathey" Compton
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Katherine 'Kathey' Marie Compton

DESLOGE – Kathey Compton, 57, of Desloge, passed away December 19, 2021, at Parkland South Health Center in Farmington. She was born August 13, 1964, in Washington, Mo., to Oliver Scholten and Gerri Williams. Kathey was currently the Principal of St. Rose of Lima School in De Soto after graduating with her Bachelors in 2007 from Central Methodist College and her Masters in 2020. She enjoyed the outdoors and was very involved with her community, but most of all, she loved her boys. Kathey especially loved going to their activities or sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Scholten.

Kathey is survived by her husband of 36 years, William Earl Compton, Jr.; sons, Will (Charo) Compton, Wyatt Compton and Cody Compton; one granddaughter to arrive in the spring; mother, Gerri Williams and husband Charlie; siblings, Joann Kennedy, Anne (Ned) Smethers, Crista (Jack) Ferrarr, Christopher (Patty) Scholten, and Jennifer Scholten.

The funeral service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. Father Alex Anderson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in memory of Kathey at www.stroseparish.info/giving.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
De Soto, MO
Dec
23
Interment
Parkview Cemetery
Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved this lady and I am so sorry for this sudden and tragic loss.
Kelly Johns
Friend
December 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to All of the Family. Prayers for Peace & Comfort at this difficult time. God Bless You All.
Kim McCulloch (Lucy)
December 22, 2021
Although I didn´t get the opportunity to meet Cathy personally, I feel the loss of her in my heart as a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish family. She did so much for the school and the children. She will be sorely missed by all. God bless you all as you mourn her tragic loss.
M L Barry
December 22, 2021
Our paths briefly crossed at Will and Charo's wedding. Wanted to extend my deepest sympathy to the Compton family. What a shock to all who knew her.
Ruth Bishop, Charo's grandmother
December 22, 2021
