Katherine 'Kathey' Marie Compton

DESLOGE – Kathey Compton, 57, of Desloge, passed away December 19, 2021, at Parkland South Health Center in Farmington. She was born August 13, 1964, in Washington, Mo., to Oliver Scholten and Gerri Williams. Kathey was currently the Principal of St. Rose of Lima School in De Soto after graduating with her Bachelors in 2007 from Central Methodist College and her Masters in 2020. She enjoyed the outdoors and was very involved with her community, but most of all, she loved her boys. Kathey especially loved going to their activities or sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Scholten.

Kathey is survived by her husband of 36 years, William Earl Compton, Jr.; sons, Will (Charo) Compton, Wyatt Compton and Cody Compton; one granddaughter to arrive in the spring; mother, Gerri Williams and husband Charlie; siblings, Joann Kennedy, Anne (Ned) Smethers, Crista (Jack) Ferrarr, Christopher (Patty) Scholten, and Jennifer Scholten.

The funeral service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. Father Alex Anderson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in memory of Kathey at www.stroseparish.info/giving.