Kathryn Gower

BONNE TERRE – Hester Kathryn Gower, age 86 of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born on Sunday, February 3, 1935, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to her parents, William and Mamie Kathleen (DeGrant) Freeman; loving husband Granville (Tooter) Gower; granddaughter, Heather Robertson; sister, Sue Mabry.

Kathryn is survived by her three sons, Richard "Rick" (wife Laurie) Gower, Randall "Randy" (wife Cindy) Gower and Russell "Rusty" (wife Gina) Gower; grandchildren, Nikki (husband Jeremy) Dougharty, Breezy (husband Gerald) Johns, Amanda ( husband Jason) Heberlie, Amy (husband Mark) Hager, Brittany ( husband Adam) Froidl, Kylie (husband Justin) Teliszewski, CJ (Kayla) Bland; great-grandchildren, Adrian and Darian Dougharty, Kaleigh, Rylan and Emelia Johns, Zachary Robertson, Emma and Katelyn Heberlie, Grace Ann Hager, McKinley, Grayson and Stella Froidl, Logan and Ella Teliszewski, Audrey Bland; brother; Bill (wife Nedra) Freeman, brother- in- Laws; Fritz Gower and John (wife Laurie) Gower, sister- in-law; Elnor Ann Rednauer and a host of family and friends.

Kathryn was a retiree from the State of Missouri where she worked at as a Legislative Assistant, most notably for Senator Danny Staples. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to play Bingo. At one time Kathryn and her late husband Tooter were active members in the community, she had a big heart, beautiful smile and was very friendly to all who met her. She will be missed.

A Graveside Service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Bonne Terre Cemetery with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.Z Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. The family has requested face mask or covering to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.