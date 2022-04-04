Katlynn Newhouse

DESLOGE – Katlynn Marie Newhouse, 17, passed away April 2, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born October 2, 2004, in Farmington. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Elizabeth (Thurman) Newhouse; and her uncle, Terry Eaton.

To say Katlynn had an inspiring outgoing personality, would only slightly sum it up. If there was a West County Bulldog sporting event going on Katlynn was there, if there was a sporting event that involved people she knew, Katlynn was there, if there was a dirt track race going on, Katlynn was there! In fact, her favorite time of the year is summer time Saturday nights, you would find Katlynn in the stands or near the track cheering on her favorite cars. During school events, being one of the loudest fans in the stands she was the spirit in school spirit. She also loved the Mineral Area College Cardinals, regularly attending sporting events to cheer them on. Katlynn was a Junior at West County High School where she played on the Volleyball and Basketball teams, proudly wearing the #53. She was employed at El-Tapatio Restaurant and was attending UniTec Career Center in the CNA program. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and was a server at Mass. In the little free time she had, she loved spending it with her family, especially at Woody's Saloon where she aggravated her loving grandpa.

Katlynn is survived by her father and mother, Michael and Angie (Woods) Newhouse; sister, Kylie Newhouse; grandparents, Jim and Anna (Pinson) Woods; aunts and uncles, Anthony "Shane" Woods, Deborah March, Sonya Lewis, James "Pete" (Meredith) Newhouse, Connie Eaton; her loving pup, Winston; and a host of cousins and countless friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills until time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Leadwood Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Katlynn Newhouse Memorial Fund to help pay for funeral expenses and to help build a scholarship fund.