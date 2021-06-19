Keith Anthony DeClue

FESTUS – Keith Anthony DeClue, age 69, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Manor in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was born July 4, 1951, in Bonne Terre, the son of the late Lucille B. (nee Coleman) and Malcolm DeClue.

He is survived by his wife Linda Darlene (nee Miller) DeClue; daughters Tonia Sue (John) Dement of Festus, and Olivia Irene DeClue of Festus; son Chad Nathan (Ann) DeClue of Bonne Terre; a sister Rhonda Martin of Festus; grandchildren Roman Dement, Kristen (Andrea) Stevens, Peyton DeClue, Hayden Harman, Layla Harman, and Abella DeClue, and a great-granddaughter Persephone Suhre.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Greg DeClue, and a grandson Oliver Samuel DeClue.

Keith was a U.S. Army Veteran; a retired paramedic from Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District, having served 40 years; member of Good News Community Church of Festus, American Legion #253, and Elks #1721.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in St. Francois County, Missouri. Memorials in Keith's memory are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the Backstoppers.