Kenneth H. Coleman

FARMINGTON – Kenneth H. Coleman of Farmington, passed away September 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 69. He was born in St. Louis on November 28, 1950, to the late Sylvester "Pete" Hillary Coleman and Tabitha (Bolden) Coleman.

Kenneth graduated from Cleveland High School in St. Louis in 1968 and soon after enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country from 1969 until 1971. After returning to civilian life he went to work for the Missouri Insurance Bureau and later worked for the leather factory. He retired after a 25-year career as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections in Farmington. Kenneth enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. He loved the outdoors, watching and feeding the birds, was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and also did some fishing. His family will remember his keen sense of humor and his outgoing nature. He was well liked by his many friends and neighbors and co-workers.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Martha (Parish) Coleman; a son, Jason (Keren) Coleman; a granddaughter, Ivy Coleman; siblings, Mary Sparks, Donald (Jean) White and Linda (Danny) McCarthy; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Also surviving is his beloved canine companion, Coco.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. There will be a private graveside service the following week at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com..