Kenneth Wilson Webber

FARMINGTON – Kenneth Wilson Webber, of Farmington, passed away on March 19, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 85. He was born on September 16, 1935, in Bloomfield, Missouri, to the late Wilbur and Rose (Wilson) Webber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Webber.

Kenneth was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. He was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on many committees, was involved with the Men's Group and taught the Sunday school group, Pairs and Spares. He worked as a middle school educator and librarian in the Kirkwood School District where he taught for over 30 years. He was a former Boy Scout Leader, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, was active at the Civic Club in the water aerobics class and enjoyed traveling and reading. Kenneth will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Anna (Vincent) Webber, his children, Melissa Ann Webber of Kirkwood and Jeffrey Vincent (Kathy) Webber of Lowden Tennessee, his grandchildren, Sam, Emily, Maria, Ben, Matthew, Katie, Tommy, Robbie, Lilly, and Ella, a great grandchild, Natalie, his aunt, Betsy White of Springfield along with many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington, MO 63640 with Pastor Ron Beaton officiating. Interment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or service. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church at the above address or Meals on Wheels, c/o Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Road, Farmington, MO 63640.View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.