Kevin Meyer

FARMINGTON - Kevin Meyer passed away on January 2, 2022, at the age of 56. Instate Thursday, January 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation resumes Friday at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Mass at 11 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.