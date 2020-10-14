Menu
Kevin Richardson
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1958
DIED
October 11, 2020

Kevin Richardson

Kevin Dale Richardson, 62, of Bonne Terre passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on October 11, 2020. He was born June 23, 1958 in Bonne Terre to the late Earl Lawrence and Muriel Ruth (Waller) Richardson. He was also preceded by his, Brother in Law, Ron Aubuchon; Sister in Law, Brenda Richardson.

Kevin was a member of the IBEW Local #716 out of Houston, Texas where he worked for over 20 years. He was very active with the Local #1 and recently worked out of the St. Louis chapter. Kevin was known for social skills. Never met a stranger type attitude and always up for a new life adventure. He loved his family, his friends and he will be dearly missed by many.

Kevin was survived by his wife, Rozie (Zinzer) Richardson; son, Cody McGee; 2 daughters, Brandi (Timothy) Craig and Amanda (Jason) Buchanan; grandchildren, Hadley McGee, Logan, Bryce and Hutson Buchanan, Cale and Cora Craig; 2 brothers, Earl (Katherine) "Butch" Richardson Jr., and Larry Richardson; sister, Debra Aubuchon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

There will be a parade in honor of Kevin on Saturday October 17, starting at 1 p.m. from Boyer Funeral Home parking lot in Desloge and ending at Hall Family Cemetery where a graveside service will be held with Pastor Chuck Lotz officiating. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration and gathering at the Bonne Terre VFW Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Unitec Career Center or Camp Hope. Face mask or coverings are required and social distancing is recommended.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
17 Entries
Bob Gibson
October 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was one of a kind. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Tammy (munchkin) Couch Smith
Friend
October 13, 2020
A good man gone to soon, but a life well lived. Prayers for the family and friends.
Larry & Connie Rector
Friend
October 13, 2020
Praying for the family. A good man gone to soon. Sorry for your loss.
Larry & Connie Rector
Friend
October 13, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the entire Richardson Family.
Jim Flanagan
Friend
October 13, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Sending prayers for comfort and healed hearts. David and Kathy Moore.
Kathy and David Moore
Friend
October 13, 2020
Such a great guy! Will truly be missed
Slugger Garibaldi
Friend
October 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I'll keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Becky (BJ) Johnson
Friend
October 13, 2020
R I P my brother in law Kevin and thank you for making my sister very happy I know you will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved you Fly high with the angels and rest in peace
Rhonda Barker
Family
October 13, 2020
RIP KEVIN I'LL NEVER FORGET OUR TIMES IN TEXAS
Cobb Edgar
Friend
October 13, 2020
Debbie, I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Diane (Schmidt) Murphy
Friend
October 13, 2020
Goodbye my friend. You'll be missed. Linda
Linda Snyder
Friend
October 13, 2020
Tell Timmy Richard Hi, and we have missed him, and I will be there to join you one day. Until we meet again, I will miss you, my friend. Love you to the moon and back, Kev❣
Kelly Monroe
Friend
October 13, 2020
So sorry for the family’s loss
Jacquelyn Morris
October 13, 2020
Craig Mathis
Family
October 12, 2020
Loved you my friend will never forget you!
Pat (Sis) McClure
Friend
October 12, 2020
Sending our sincere sympathy to the Kevin Richardson family with his passing . I mourn the loss of my cousin, Kevin, of whom I have fond childhood memories.
Lovingly,
Beverly Mouser Walker and family
Rodney Walker
Family
October 12, 2020