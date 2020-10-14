Kevin Richardson

Kevin Dale Richardson, 62, of Bonne Terre passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on October 11, 2020. He was born June 23, 1958 in Bonne Terre to the late Earl Lawrence and Muriel Ruth (Waller) Richardson. He was also preceded by his, Brother in Law, Ron Aubuchon; Sister in Law, Brenda Richardson.

Kevin was a member of the IBEW Local #716 out of Houston, Texas where he worked for over 20 years. He was very active with the Local #1 and recently worked out of the St. Louis chapter. Kevin was known for social skills. Never met a stranger type attitude and always up for a new life adventure. He loved his family, his friends and he will be dearly missed by many.

Kevin was survived by his wife, Rozie (Zinzer) Richardson; son, Cody McGee; 2 daughters, Brandi (Timothy) Craig and Amanda (Jason) Buchanan; grandchildren, Hadley McGee, Logan, Bryce and Hutson Buchanan, Cale and Cora Craig; 2 brothers, Earl (Katherine) "Butch" Richardson Jr., and Larry Richardson; sister, Debra Aubuchon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

There will be a parade in honor of Kevin on Saturday October 17, starting at 1 p.m. from Boyer Funeral Home parking lot in Desloge and ending at Hall Family Cemetery where a graveside service will be held with Pastor Chuck Lotz officiating. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration and gathering at the Bonne Terre VFW Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Unitec Career Center or Camp Hope. Face mask or coverings are required and social distancing is recommended.