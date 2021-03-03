Menu
Kim Walcott
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Kim Elaine Walcott

BONNE TERRE – Kim Elaine Walcott, age 62, of Lake Timberline, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 7, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri. Kim loved playing Bingo.

Kim is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald L. Walcott; mother, Patricia and stepfather, Dennis Loraine; two daughters, Donyel Burns and Jamie (Timothy) Wadlow; four grandchildren, Andrew Burns, Jacob Butler, Adam Burns and Shelby Wadlow; five sisters, Debbie Stinger (Ray), Sharon Alexander (Kenny), Cindy (Larry) Pape, Patty (Doug) Mack, Dawn Atwell; one brother, Robert Dale Morgan (Evelyn); one brother-in-law, Ed Walcott; one sister-in-law, Pam Lindsey.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Robert Morgan; stepmother, Ruth Morgan; granddaughter, Ashlee Burns; father-in-law, William Walcott; mother-in-law, Ida Mae (Miller) Walcott; brother, Mike Loraine; brother-in-law, Dickie Walcott and sister-in-law, Sharon Walcott.

There will be a visitation Thursday, March 4 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral services will be Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a 1:45 p.m. committal service. Face masks must be worn. Please practice social distancing.

Memorials are suggested for the Pet Adoption Center 2901 US-67 Farmington, Missouri 63640, and will be accepted at the funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Mar
5
Committal
1:45p.m.
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace..my sincerest condolences.
Casey Atwell
September 2, 2021
