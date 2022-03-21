Patrolman Lane Burns

BONNE TERRE – Lane Anthony Burns, 30, of Bonne Terre formerly of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the line of duty, protecting the community he came to love and call home. He was born May 30, 1991, in Joplin, to Joseph and Julie (Hill) Burns. Patrolman Burns served in law enforcement for ten years, five of those for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

Lane was raised up in the Carthage area where he was a graduate of the Carthage High School class of 2009. While in the Carthage area he attended the Carthage Family Worship Center with his family and was an active member of the community. He enjoyed mustangs, hot rods and was a true gamer. From an early age, Lane has always wanted to be in law enforcement. He will be deeply missed by many who loved him from both the Carthage area and the St. Francois County area.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Phillips and paternal grandfather, Jack Burns.

Lane is survived by his children, Ivy Claire Burns, and Raiden Michael Burns; parents, Joe and Julie Burns; brothers, Scott Burns, and Steve Burns; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Hill; and his girlfriend, Shannon Chasteen.

A funeral service for Patrolman Burns Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Field House at Mineral Area College in Park Hills March 26, 2022. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Pastor Danny Pyeatt will be officiating, with Pastor Robert Thurman assisting. A funeral procession will leave the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge 9 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, for the interment service held at Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri, at 2 p.m. The procession will travel through Patrolman Burns hometown of Carthage in route to the Harvey Cemetery. Pastor Brian Freeman will be officiating the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Backing Corporal Worley Fund at any First State Community Bank or The BackStoppers organization.