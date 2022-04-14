Menu
Larry Keith Bannister
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Bridge Community Church
Larry 'Keith' Bannister

DESLOGE – Keith Bannister, 63, of Desloge, passed away April 12, 2022. He was born June 14, 1958, in Farmington, to Larry Bannister and Helen Bannister Hiett. Keith was a member of the Bridge Community Church; an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan; enjoyed playing trivia on the "Bright & Beautiful" team; but most of all, he was a professional Paw Paw.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Bannister.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Joni (Stephens) Bannister; children, Staci Kernan and husband Scott, Andrew Bannister and wife Abby, Kent Bannister and wife Kate; twelve grandchildren, Eli, Kate, Kyle, Ben Henry, Sophia, Bennett, Garrett, Samuel, Thatcher, Mirren, Reed and Barnes; sisters, Janice (Randy) Roddy and Judy (Paul) Patenaude; many nieces and nephews, also survive.

Visitation will be held at The Bridge Community Church, Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until celebration of life at 12 p.m. Pastor Ben Durbin will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Bannister family requests memorials be directed to the Elvins Food Pantry. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Bridge Community Church
MO
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
The Bridge Community Church
MO
