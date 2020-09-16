Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Berry Sr.

Larry Berry Sr.

LEADWOOD - Larry Berry Sr. passed away September 8 at the age of 66. Instate 7 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Sep
16
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Sep
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I did not know Larry personally. But I have worked with his spouse,Joyce for the last 19 years. From the conversations he was a very friendly,family oriented man.... my condolences for the family... Joyce, I’m so so sorry for your loss. We know heaven gained another angel
Janet Siegel
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020