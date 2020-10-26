Larry Glen Eden

DESLOGE – Larry Eden, age 85, of Terre Du Lac, passed away October 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 14, 1935, in Flat River to the late James and Josephine (Labrot) Eden. Larry served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the MAC Elks Lodge #2583 in Desloge and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Henrietta Desmond and Evelyn Asher.

Larry is survived by his children, Ben (Debbie) Eden, Tony (Lona) Eden, Tammy (Dennis) Schmitz, and Terry (Jan) Eden; eleven grandkids; thirteen great-grandkids; sister Paula Sparks.

The family request that memorials be made on Larry's behalf to a Veteran's Organization of your choice. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge is in charge of arrangements. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.