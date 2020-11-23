Menu
Larry Hughes
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1948
DIED
November 20, 2020

Larry Gordon Hughes

FARMINGTON – Larry Gordon Hughes, age 72, of Farmington, passed away November 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1948, in Alton, Illinois, to the late James "Bud" and Virginia (Taul) Hughes.

Larry worked as a foreman for 30 years at Flat River Glass where he later retired. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golf and spending time with loved ones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (Smith) Hughes of 50 years, the love of his life.

Larry is survived by his beloved children, Eric Hughes and Ann Hughes both of Farmington; grandson's, Lance Hughes and Anthony Burkhart; granddaughters, Allison Burkhart and Hanna Hughes; great-granddaughter, Carolyn Burkhart; siblings, Richard Hughes, Connie Childress, Janice (Mike) Hickman and Jackie Hull. Several nieces, nephews, friends, and family survive.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel from 2 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Doug Tucker officiating. Family asks that memorials be made to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge 4215 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO. 63108 or online cancer.org Masks or face coverings are required at funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Larry was one of my Class Mates and Good friend. Larry and I spent many hours hunting, fishing, golfing and just running around. I visited him a few months ago and he will be missed.
Daniel Woods
Friend
November 22, 2020