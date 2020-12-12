Laverne A. Leible

FARMINGTON – Laverne A. Leible of Farmington passed away on December 9, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Farmington at the age of 81. She was born on January 24, 1939, in Chaffee, Missouri, to the late Leon and Alvina (Baudendistel) Dumey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Anna Chambers, Martha Castleman, Leon Dumey Jr., and Raymond Dumey.

Laverne is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Donald Leible, her daughter, Julie (John) Bernhardt of Florissant, Missouri, her grandchildren, Jessica Bernhardt and Justin Bernhardt, her adopted "granddaughter" Jennifer (Justin) Huff and their children, Michael, Carson, and Waylon and many friends.

Laverne was born and raised on a cattle farm in Chaffee, Missouri, where she worked on the family farm in her younger years. She retired as a shipping and receiving manager from Sam's Club after twenty years of dedicated service. Laverne enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and fishing and loved traveling cross country on road trips with Donald. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Laverne's wishes there will be no formal services. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.