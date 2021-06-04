Lee Underwood

FREDERICKTOWN – Lee Underwood of Fredericktown, passed away June 2, 2021, at his home at the age of 88. He was born in Womack, Missouri, on March 12, 1933, to the late John Dallas Underwood and Vesta Elizabeth (Sitze) Underwood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen "Marie" Underwood in 2017, and a sister, Dorothy Detring.

A graduate of Farmington High School, Lee was drafted into the U. S. Army where he proudly served his country from 1953 to 1955. Lee spent most of his adult life working as a carpenter. He was a superintendent for Brockmiller Construction from where he retired in 1994 after many years there. He was an accomplished woodworker having made many furniture pieces for family members to enjoy. He also liked going antiquing and was a classic car enthusiast. Lee was a member of Libertyville Methodist Church, Libertyville Masonic Lodge and the Local 1795 Carpenter's Union. His family will most remember his easy going, laid back demeanor. He was a true family man who loved being around his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his three children, Dennis (Cheryl) Underwood, Terry Underwood, all of Fredericktown and Lisa Underwood of Perryville; three grandchildren, Justin Underwood, Cody Underwood and Seth Underwood; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren, Gavin, Serene, Eli, Jax, Otto and Emma.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Libertyville Christian Cemetery with Reverend Allan Harmening officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share your condolences online at cozeanfuneralhome.com.