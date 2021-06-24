Leo 'Dave' Moyers

FARMINGTON – Dave Moyers, of Farmington, passed away on June 22, 2021, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 81. He was born May 15, 1940, to the late Leo L. Moyers and Lena B. (Payne) Moyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (White) Moyers in 2012; a son, Dave Moyers in 2001; an infant son, Scotty Moyers and his sister, Sharon Sloan.

Dave was a devoted family man who dearly loved his family. He taught his sons to hunt and fish. He loved having the opportunity to raise his grandson, Eric Moyers. Tinkering around his home was a favorite pastime and he loved his truck which he named "Ole Blue." He made his living driving a truck and enjoyed driving over the road. Dave was very musically talented and could play most any string instrument well. To know him was to know that he never met a stranger and that he was a sweet man with a winning smile.

Survivors include his sons, Mark (Adria) Moyers and Jeffrey Moyers; a daughter, April Dawn Drake; special grandson, Eric Moyers; grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan Portell; Dillan and Tabitha Henson; Breanna Henson and Austin Henson; Shannon Depew and Lewis Depew; two great-grandchildren, Carleigh and Jase Portell; his siblings, Kenny (Rae) Moyers, Steve (Donna) Moyers, Tom (Ruth Ann) Moyers and Gina (Sam) Lee. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and extended family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Bob Webb officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to New Heights Church. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.