Leonard 'Wayne' Byrd & Rebecca 'Joyce' Byrd

PARK HILLS – Leonard "Wayne" Byrd born July 6, 1948, and Rebecca 'Joyce" Byrd born August 27, 1954, gained their wings and went to be with their son Michael Robert Wayne Byrd November 23, 2020.

In addition to their son they were preceded in death by their parents, Dorothy Croft, Dallas "Ducky" Croft, Glenard Byrd, Sam Simpson, Geneva Canada, and Robert Canada; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Morgan, Eddie Don Byrd, Darryl Simpson, Sam Simpson, Richard Simpson, and Thomas Simpson; sisters, Virginia Hanks, Shirley Trantwein, and Novie Canada.

Wayne and Joyce are survived by their children, Rhonda Pezzulich (Timmy Johnson), Leonard Lee Byrd,

Lisa Michelle Forrester "Pooh" (Ched Forrester), Michelle Renee Byrd "Nana" (Bill Overby Byrd), Sabrina Michelle Byrd "Beanie" (Jermy Lauer), and Mark Trautwein (Sherril Trantwein); grandchildren, Justin Michael Byrd (Patricia Byrd), Brittany Nicole Byrd (Damon Schmidt),Dennis Wayne Byrd (Heather Chruscinski), Brooke Byrd, Meghan Johnson Dimasi, and Chelsea Henderson; brothers, Bryan Simpson,

Larry Joe Simpson, Bill Canada, and Hirshel Canada (Sue Canada); sisters, Peggy Morgan, Wanda Bevins, and Sue Hart. Several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Danny Denton officiating. Masks will be required while in funeral home. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Missouri.