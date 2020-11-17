Leorin Lesh

PARK HILLS – Leorin Lesh of Farmington was born April 21, 1934, in Bunker, Missouri, to the late Orin J. Lesh and Peachie (Tilley) Rothlishberger. He departed this life November 15, 2020, at his residence at the age of 86 years. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty McClary; two sons, Kristopher Lesh, and William Lesh; and his daughter, Debbie Byron.

Leorin served his country proudly United States Army. He was a member of the Bismarck Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife, Franny (Jones) Lesh, his children, Kevin (Jackie) Lesh, Donna Lesh, Kathy (Roger) King, Kerry (John) Mayfield, Kelly (Paul) Briley, two brothers, Bob (Opal) Rothlishberger and Donald (Gale) Rothlishberger and his sister, Patricia Froeschner. 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pr. Barton and Bro. Jones officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.