Lester Snider

STE GENEVIEVE – Lester Snider, age 78, passed away on February 26, 2021. Instate Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation resumes Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.