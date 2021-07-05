Lillie Mae Raybern

FARMINGTON – Lillie Mae (Gowen) Raybern, aged 81, passed away of natural causes July 2, 2021 at NHC in Desloge, Missouri. Lillie was born April 14, 1940, at home in the Township of Coon Island, Butler County, Missouri. She was the second, first surviving, of five children, and the only girl born to Verna G. (Stout) Gowen and James B. "Jim" Gowen.

After graduating high school in Neelyville, Missouri, Lillie moved to St. Louis to begin her office administration career, and there she met her first husband, Thomas V. Wilk, with whom she had her only child, Crystal.

After divorce in 1965, Lillie moved with her daughter to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where she performed office administration in various local businesses. Lillie married her second husband, Norman L. Davis in 1969 and shortly afterward moved to Broseley, Missouri. Divorcing in 1972, Lillie returned to Poplar Bluff, where she joined the First Baptist Church and was active with the singles ministry. Lillie married her third husband, Charles E. Raybern, in 1984. The couple trained for motel management and managed properties in Mobile, Alabama; Dubuque, Iowa; and Kansas City, Missouri; before retiring from the industry in 1991 and moving to Lake Timberline, Missouri, to be closer to her family. From 1998 to 2012 Lillie was the smiling face that greeted property owners and guests at the administrative office of Lake Timberline 2 or 3 days a week throughout the year. In 2000 she and her husband moved to Farmington, Missouri, where they remained until he passed away in 2013. Lillie left the residence for permanent skilled nursing in 2019. Lillie was a resident at NHC – Desloge from January 2019 until her passing.

Lillie is survived by her daughter, Crystal D. Wilk, her step-son, D. Eugene Seagle and his wife Helen, and their family of Denver, Colorado; her eldest surviving brother, John B. Gowen and his wife Sheila and their family of Bonne Terre; her youngest brother, David A. Gowen and his wife Christine and their family of Troy, Missouri; her second husband, Norman L. Davis of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; her aunt, Josephine Richards of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; and her aunt, Arlene Stout of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

In addition to her parents and eldest infant brother, James Bertrand, Lillie was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas V. Wilk; her middle brother Leonard L. Gowen; and her third husband, Charles E. Raybern.

Visitation will be at Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 W. Columbia St. in Farmington, Missouri, 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021. Graveside service and interment will take place 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas. Lillie loved flowers and animals. Arrangements for her services are welcomed, and charitable donations in her name can be made to your preferred animal rescue charity. Condolences may be left at the Cozean website: cozeanfuneralhome.com.