Linda Cook
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Linda Cook

DESLOGE – Linda Sue Cook, 71, of Deepwater, Missouri, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away October 5, 2021, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, Missouri. She was born October 7, 1949, in St. Francois County, Missouri, to the late Shearadin and Pearl (Cash) Dalton. Linda retired as a supervisor from the Southeast Missouri State Mental Health Center in Farmington.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings, Charlie Dalton, Betty Sutton, and Mary Webb.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Walter Dale Cook; son, Brian Cook and wife January; daughter, Angela Heffern and husband Erin; two grandchildren, Lizzie and Seamus. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr., Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
