Linda Karen Judd

FARMINGTON – Linda Karen Judd of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter's home in Doe Run at the age of 78. Linda was born on August 13, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Everett and Constance (Howard) W. Halas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Climer, her second husband, Wayne Judd, her sister, Eva Williamson, and her brother in law, Carl Shipley.

Linda is survived by her children, Daniel (Ginger) Judd of Farmington, Missouri, and Emily (Rich) Davis of Doe Run, Missouri, her grandchildren, Ethan Davis and Daniel Judd, her siblings, George (Elizabeth) Williamson of Rockford, Illinois, David (Mary) Williamson of Haines City, Florida, and Donna Shipley of Piedmont, Missouri, along with many crazy fun-loving nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Linda was a faithful Christian and was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church in Rover, Missouri. She previously worked as an aid in the home health care field. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Linda was a talented painter and seamstress. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, leather working, and her garden of flowers. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with David Williamson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or https:/www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.orgocations/stlouis. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.