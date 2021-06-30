Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Sue Mouser
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vinyard Funeral Home Inc
616 W Main St
Festus, MO

Linda Sue Mouser

FESTUS – Linda Sue Mouser, age 59, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home. She was born September 13, 1961, in Festus, Missouri, the daughter of the Marylin (nee Ward) Coleman, and the late Arch (Evelyn survives of Festus) Johnston.

Linda is survived by her husband Glen A. Mouser; sons Mitchell (Amber) Mouser of Festus, and Destin Mouser of St. Louis, Missouri; daughters Mickel (Ryan) Wass of Crystal City, Missouri, and Jessie Budhal of St. Louis, Missouri; grandsons Brady Sadler, Lance Mouser, and Jack Wass; and sisters Cindy (Lee) Webb of Festus, Debby Whitener of Festus, and DJ (Kathy Sullens) Johnston of Festus.

Linda Sue was a member of Victory Worship Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and the Southern Gateway Association of Realtors. She and her husband were the Mighty Mouser Team for REAX Best Choice Realtors is Festus. She formerly was a radio broadcast co-host at several area radio stations.

Visitation 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The service will be officiated by Pastor Lee Webb, and Pastor Donna Jones of Victory Worship Center. Interment in Hall Cemetery, French Village, Missouri. Memorials in her memory are preferred to Victory Worship Center, or When the Saints, 1211 Kraft St. St. Louis, Missouri 63139, on the web at www.whenthesaints.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Vinyard Funeral Home Inc
616 W Main St, Festus, MO
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vinyard Funeral Home Inc
616 W Main St, Festus, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Vinyard Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vinyard Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Glen, I just heard about Linda. Can't believe she left us so early. I'll never forget you both riding horses by our house. Love you both,it hurts so much of this news.
Mary Bowden
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results