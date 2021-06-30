Linda Sue Mouser

FESTUS – Linda Sue Mouser, age 59, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home. She was born September 13, 1961, in Festus, Missouri, the daughter of the Marylin (nee Ward) Coleman, and the late Arch (Evelyn survives of Festus) Johnston.

Linda is survived by her husband Glen A. Mouser; sons Mitchell (Amber) Mouser of Festus, and Destin Mouser of St. Louis, Missouri; daughters Mickel (Ryan) Wass of Crystal City, Missouri, and Jessie Budhal of St. Louis, Missouri; grandsons Brady Sadler, Lance Mouser, and Jack Wass; and sisters Cindy (Lee) Webb of Festus, Debby Whitener of Festus, and DJ (Kathy Sullens) Johnston of Festus.

Linda Sue was a member of Victory Worship Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and the Southern Gateway Association of Realtors. She and her husband were the Mighty Mouser Team for REAX Best Choice Realtors is Festus. She formerly was a radio broadcast co-host at several area radio stations.

Visitation 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The service will be officiated by Pastor Lee Webb, and Pastor Donna Jones of Victory Worship Center. Interment in Hall Cemetery, French Village, Missouri. Memorials in her memory are preferred to Victory Worship Center, or When the Saints, 1211 Kraft St. St. Louis, Missouri 63139, on the web at www.whenthesaints.com.