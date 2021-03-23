Linda Sue Sims

FARMINGTON – Linda Sue Sims, of Farmington, passed away on March 18, 2021, at her residence at the age of 72. She was born on April 8, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to George and Mildred (Hardin) Friederich who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Friederich.

Linda is survived by her forever best friend, Gina Reed and her family of Farmington, her son, Daniel Borem of Farmington, her grandchildren, Mandy, Jessie, Lisa, Willy, Laci, and Jake, her great grandson, Pudder, and her siblings, Wayne Friederich of Phoenix, Arizona, and Donna (Andy) Magafas of St. Louis, along with many friends.

Linda was very artistic and enjoyed traveling but most of all she loved her family dearly. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00am at Arcadia Valley Memorial Park in Ironton officiated by Pastor Alan Berry. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Presbyterian Children's Home and Services, c/o P. O. Box 140888, Austin, TX 78714-9981. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.