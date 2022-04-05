Lois Marlene Ragland

FARMINGTON – Lois "Marlene" Ragland moved to her Heavenly home April 2, 2022, at the age of 78 after a four year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born May 5, 1943, in Halltown, Missouri, to the late Loyd and Irene (Schnake) Neely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Neely.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Ragland, son, Scott (Susan) Ragland and daughter, Nicole (Gary) Hines. Marlene has five grandchildren, Skylar Ragland, Emily Hines, Alex Hines, Aaron Hines and Molli Kate Ragland.

Marlene was known to many as "Mrs. Ragland." She was a public-school educator for 34 years. She also taught part time for Central Methodist College and Mineral Area College until 2016. She shared her gift of creative writing and the writing process with many. Her dedication to her students could be seen in her countless hours grading papers. She never asked her students to do anything she wouldn't do herself. Whether that be writing a poem, pulling together a research paper, illustrating a children's book, or giving a demonstration speech, she taught by example.

Marlene was well known in the community for her volunteer work at the library and was on the library board of directors. She was also heavily involved with Help the Hungry to provide much needed funds to the community. You would also see her working the polling stations during elections.

The members and attendees of Farmington Christian Church enjoyed Marlene's musical talents. Most Sundays she could be found playing the piano or organ as well as singing along with the choir. She used her teaching and creative writing skills to teach Sunday School, VBS and Children's Moment. She wore many hats and did it all to shine a light on Jesus and her love for Him.

Marlene was a dear friend to many. She was a great listener and hand holder and made sure special occasions were celebrated. She enjoyed social gatherings such as book club, lunch with friends and playing cards and games.

To say she spoiled her grandchildren is an understatement. One of Marlene's love languages was the gift of giving. No special occasion was needed for her to pick up something whimsical for one of her grandkids. And she took great delight in Christmas and the joy it brought to her family. Over her almost 28 years of being "Grandma," she made special memories with each one.

Marlene was the biggest cheerleader and supporter for her two children, Scott and Nicci. She was the loudest fan at every ball game, track meet and band competition. She inspired them to be a better version of themselves every day. Both Scott and Nicci say, "we wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for Mom."

Marlene married Jim on August 14, 1964, after their courtship in college in Springfield, Missouri. They began their "For Better or For Worse" journey in Marshfield, Missouri. In 1970, they moved to Farmington to continue their teaching careers. Their love story surpasses traditions and time. They celebrated many highs and a few lows along the way but did so arm in arm, side by side always supporting one another. There is no greater example of a timeless love than Marlene and Jim's love for each other.

Marlene was a lover of all animals. She routinely filled her many bird feeders. It delighted her to see her hummingbirds return year after year. And she was always quite fond of cardinals. Stray and wild animals were never without food or water and a loving pet if allowed. Her "inside" cats were always her treasure. There have been many over the years and she doted on each one which created a special bond between her and the cat.

To say Marlene was a special lady is an understatement. God created a unique woman and gave her unbelievable talents which touched the lives of many. She loved God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, extended family and friends. And she poured God's love into all she said or did.

Marleneom/Grandma – You are and always will be deeply loved. You have left an amazing legacy. Until we meet again, rejoice in Heaven.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. There will be a memorial service at the Farmington Christian Church on Thursday, April 7 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastors Alan Berry and Dale Berck officiating. Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center or to Farmington Christian Church in Marlene's name. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.