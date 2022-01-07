Loretta Louise Harter

FARMINGTON – Loretta Louise Harter of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2022, at Camelot Nursing Home at the age of 88. She was born on August 12, 1933, in Doe Run, Missouri, to the late Della (Revelle) Fordyce. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "J.D." Harter, her brother, Jim Dale Revelle, and her grandparents who raised her, N.B. and Ida Revelle.

Loretta is survived by her children, Charles "Keith" Harter of Farmington and Debbie Raymer of Farmington, six grandchildren, several great grandchildren, her aunt, Marilyn Revelle, and her cousin, Sherry along with many friends.

Loretta was a faithful Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Farmington. She enjoyed scrapbooking and researching family history. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Pastor Greg Robinson officiating. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.