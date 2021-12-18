Louie Payne

DESLOGE – Louie Quincy Payne, Jr., 89, of Desloge passed away December 16, 2021, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. He was born December 13, 1932, in Dillard, Missouri, to the late Quincy and Lillian (Swyers) Payne.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred "Mickie" (Bone) Payne; son, Keith Hutson; three sisters, Daphine (Chuck) Dietiker, Betty (Bob) Buxton and Mary Delores (Jay) Rasnick.

Louie is survived by two children, Ginger (Ken Sheets) Williams and Frank (Maria) Payne; daughter in-law, Karen Hutson; ten grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Layton, Andrew (Crystal) Hutson, Matthew (Angel) Wright, Brian (Kim) Hutson, Jeffrey Hutson, Curtis Hutson, Garett Williams, Jenna Williams, Daniel Payne, Javier Payne; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Payne and James Howard Payne.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Monday at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge with Chaplain Bob Crecelius officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to MCII Sheltered Workshop. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.