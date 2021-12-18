Menu
Louie Quincy Payne Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Louie Payne

DESLOGE – Louie Quincy Payne, Jr., 89, of Desloge passed away December 16, 2021, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. He was born December 13, 1932, in Dillard, Missouri, to the late Quincy and Lillian (Swyers) Payne.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred "Mickie" (Bone) Payne; son, Keith Hutson; three sisters, Daphine (Chuck) Dietiker, Betty (Bob) Buxton and Mary Delores (Jay) Rasnick.

Louie is survived by two children, Ginger (Ken Sheets) Williams and Frank (Maria) Payne; daughter in-law, Karen Hutson; ten grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Layton, Andrew (Crystal) Hutson, Matthew (Angel) Wright, Brian (Kim) Hutson, Jeffrey Hutson, Curtis Hutson, Garett Williams, Jenna Williams, Daniel Payne, Javier Payne; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Payne and James Howard Payne.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Monday at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge with Chaplain Bob Crecelius officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to MCII Sheltered Workshop. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
20
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
So sad to hear of this my heart is truly heavy for anyone that knew Louie.He was definitely one of the finest man i had ever met what a wonderful father grandfather and great grandfather as well. From what i hear a very dedicated hard working top notch craftsman of his trade and also a supervisor that any buisness would love to have.Louie u will be dearly missed my many people . Such an admirable man
David Alexander lll
Friend
December 29, 2021
