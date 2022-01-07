Louis George Fabre

FARMINGTON – Louis George Fabre, Jr., known by family and friends as "Lou," was born in St. Louis, Missouri, April 21, 1928, to Hazel Decota Fabre and Louis G. Fabre, Sr. Lou spent his childhood in Peoria, Illinois and attended Bradley University. Lou married Phyllis Shults (deceased 2009) on September 13, 1952, at Grace United Methodist Church in Sullivan, Missouri. To this union, one daughter was born, Susan Yvonne Fabre Smith, (deceased 1993) and two grandchildren, April Smith and Timothy (Trinity) Smith, two great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Theodore Smith. The newlywed was drafted seven months later by the U.S. Army in March, 1953. Lou worked as a draftsman for McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, this was interrupted by the Army draft and then later by McDonnell cutbacks. He then was employed by General Electric, working in Oklahoma and Philadelphia. He moved his family back to the St. Louis area and worked the next 20 years traveling as a safety technologist for AT & T, Lucen

Lou and his wife, Phyllis were very active in the AT & T New Outlook Pioneer's retirement organization with Lou being local president and also president of the New Outlook Pioneers for Missouri/Kansas. He was a member of the Manchester Methodist Men's Club and the Bonhomme Mason Lodge. In later years, Lou and Phyllis moved to Farmington, Missouri, to be close to her sister, Nancy Lynch. Lou started delivering Meals on Wheels soon after they moved to Farmington, and he continued until a few years ago. Lou was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and a member of the Pairs and Spares Class.

Lou loved to tell jokes and always had one to begin the class each Sunday. Lou would also put jokes cut out of the paper in a church offering envelope and send to the pastor. He was an avid reader and used his library card on a regular basis. Lou was a religious man reading his Bible and a devotion daily. He was a little man in stature, but a big man in heart! He missed the love of his life, Phyllis and daughter, Yvonne intensely. Surely a family celebration was had in heaven on January 1, 2022, when Lou was reunited with them.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington with Pastor Ron Beaton officiating. Inurnment Manchester Memorial United Church Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations, if desired, may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.