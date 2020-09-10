Loyd Robert Pruitt

DESLOGE - Loyd Pruitt, 69, of Irondale, passed away September 5, 2020, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 2, 1950, in Bonne Terre to the late William "Bill" and Cletus Belle (Cain) Pruitt. Loyd managed Carlyon's Auto Parts for 44 years and enjoyed working in the yard, cleaning his cars, and going to flea markets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virgil Pruitt, Mae Johnson, and Ralph Pruitt.

Loyd is survived by his wife of 27 years, Barbara (Glore) Pruitt; children, Janna (Pruitt) King and husband Jason, Jared Pruitt and wife Lisa, Cliff Glore, and Bryan Horton; grandchildren, Janson King, Jacey King, Alivia Pruitt, Alyse Pruitt, Misty (Matt) Williams, Matt Horton, and one great-granddaughter, Carson Williams; special great-niece, Taylor Norris; siblings, Keith Pruitt, Helen (Bob) Harris, Betty Johnson, and Joyce Sansoucie. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, until service time at 2 p.m. Reverend Ronnie Dane will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Memorials may be directed to the American Family Radio at - https://afr.net/donate/. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.