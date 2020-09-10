Menu
Loyd Robert Pruitt
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1950
DIED
September 5, 2020

Loyd Robert Pruitt

DESLOGE - Loyd Pruitt, 69, of Irondale, passed away September 5, 2020, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 2, 1950, in Bonne Terre to the late William "Bill" and Cletus Belle (Cain) Pruitt. Loyd managed Carlyon's Auto Parts for 44 years and enjoyed working in the yard, cleaning his cars, and going to flea markets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virgil Pruitt, Mae Johnson, and Ralph Pruitt.

Loyd is survived by his wife of 27 years, Barbara (Glore) Pruitt; children, Janna (Pruitt) King and husband Jason, Jared Pruitt and wife Lisa, Cliff Glore, and Bryan Horton; grandchildren, Janson King, Jacey King, Alivia Pruitt, Alyse Pruitt, Misty (Matt) Williams, Matt Horton, and one great-granddaughter, Carson Williams; special great-niece, Taylor Norris; siblings, Keith Pruitt, Helen (Bob) Harris, Betty Johnson, and Joyce Sansoucie. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, until service time at 2 p.m. Reverend Ronnie Dane will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. Memorials may be directed to the American Family Radio at - https://afr.net/donate/. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Sep
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel
Sep
13
Service
2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
, Desloge, Missouri
Mary jane Cain-voss
Family
September 11, 2020
Loyd was the most generous man I ever meet. Hey would trust a complete stranger on his word to return back. I will truly miss him.
Billy VanTroba
September 11, 2020
I remember Loyd from my childhood. Prayers to the family.
Cindy Johnson Smetzer
September 10, 2020
This Man never knew a stranger.I remember my Husband spent hours with him at his store.Like others say,he always knew what you needed,without looking it up.He was a great Friend and will be missed by many.Prayers for the Family.
Dave and Pam and Family Longs on S.Harry Jr.
September 10, 2020
I have known Loyd most of my life. I can remember when I was a kid Loyd worked at Carlyons Auto Parts store in Leadwood, he was such a nice guy, always friendly, always smiling. May Loyd be in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Chuck Barlow
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Loyd was quite the fella sorry to say I havent seen him in quite sometime I alway will remember him,he was always so helpful he could tell you by looking at the part you had in hand what make model and year it was and either sit it on the counter in front of you while he was telling you are let you know he would have it tommorow theres not very many people around anymore with the knowledge he had,he always was dressed neat not a hair out of place very kind I dont think the Carolyn family could ever replace him God bless his family he leaves to go set up there next home for I know he was a God fearing man and hes with him now =O
Mark Harrington
September 9, 2020
Barb, Janna, Jerrod, and family we are so sorry for your loss. We offer our prayers to you all. He was a good man who knew and treated all as friends. He will be greatly missed!
David Jones and Family
September 9, 2020
To my dear friend Loyd (the problem solver) you will truly be missed by many but the relationship we had was great, I enjoyed all the talks we had whenever I came to Desloge parts store. He was incredibly the most knowledgeable parts man ever. I miss you friend
David Mcfarland
Friend
September 9, 2020