Lyman Joseph 'Joe' Creek

DE SOTO – Lyman Joseph "Joe" Creek, 86, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Joe Manor, Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was born July 24, 1935, son of Allen Jackson and Diana Mary (Smith) Creek.

Joe was an avid, St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling to Arizona, but most of all spoiling his grandchildren. He was a member of Primrose Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Donna (Brian) VandeVen of Bonne Terre, Darla (Gary) OHara of Bonne Terre, Dana Carver of Bonne Terre, Curt Creek of Phoenix, Arizona, Tony (Anna) Taylor of De Soto, and Todd Joplin of De Soto; his siblings, William Creek of Saint Louis, Gary Creek of Saint Louis, David Creek of Arizona, Alvin Creek of Arizona, Marilyn Myers of Arizona, Margaret Ireland of Arizona, and Joyce Krugman of Saint Louis; numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Lyman was preceded in death by Father, Allen Jackson Creek, Mother, Diana Mary (Smith) Creek, and his wife, Zella Creek.

Friends will be received 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto, Missouri. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, De Soto, Missouri. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To sign the online guest book, go to www.mahnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home De Soto Chapel in De Soto, Missouri.