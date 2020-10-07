MaDonna Louise Culton

DESLOGE – Donna Culton, 83, of Desloge, passed away October 6, 2020, at Parkland Hospital South in Farmington. She was born October 26, 1936, in Flat River, to the late Russell and Lucy (Pritchard) Turley. Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Desloge and a lifelong resident of Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Frank Culton in March of 2008.

Donna is survived by three children, David Culton and wife Michele of Festus, Cristal Douglas and husband Dale of Desloge, and Donett Anderson and husband Steve of Farmington; six grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Culton, Keith Flieg, Andrea (fiancé, Steven Birks) Douglas, Angie (Tyrel) Smallen, Jennifer (Ryan) Gillespie, and Josh (Jennifer) Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Gus Smallen, Cooper Culton, Ava Gillespie, Ella Gillespie, Holden and Porter Anderson; close friends, Millie Pherigo and Sue Vogel also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will follow at Herod Cemetery in Desloge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Family Ministry Center in the First Baptist Church of Desloge. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks that masks or face coverings be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.