Mae Marie Thomason

FARMINGTON – Mae Marie Thomason, of Farmington, passed away November 7, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 93. She was born in Bollinger County, Missouri, to the late John "Harry" Statler and Emma (Doggett) Statler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Thomason and a son, John Charles Thomason.

Marie, in her early years, was a nurse at Normandy Osteopathic Hospital from where she retired. She formed the first Berkeley senior citizens club and was recognized in 1978 as the Berkeley citizen of the year. Lloyd and Marie later moved to Farmington where they enjoyed traveling to various craft shows. They ran the Cedar Shop on Henry Street. Marie volunteered at Farmington Public Schools where she tutored first and second graders. She enjoyed being a member of the Farmington Historical Society and she was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was awarded Farmington Citizen of the Year for her volunteer work at Farmington Public Library where she headed up the genealogy department. Marie was one in a million and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Betty Skaggs and Dianne (Mrs. Gary) Lehmann; daughter-in-law, Sue Thomason; five grandchildren, Jason, Angie, Lindsay, Jeremy and Heather; and her five great-grandchildren, Jason, Jr, Zak, Marita, Allen and Isabella. Marie was a friend to many in St. Louis and Farmington.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held in Cape Girardeau at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10 with Chaplain Bob Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie's name to your local food pantry or animal shelter. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.