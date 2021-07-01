Margaret "Peggy' Cadwell

BISMARCK – Margaret "Peggy' (Kane) Cadwell of Bismarck, Missouri, was born August 19, 1933, to the Late Arthur and Ludmilla "Milly" (King) Kane. Peggy passed away in St. Louis, Missouri, June 29, 2021, at the age of 87 years 10 months and 10 days. Peggy was united in marriage to her husband Marlin William Cadwell October 4, 1952.

Peggy enjoyed Bingo and loved being with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin William Cadwell; son, William Thomas Cadwell' daughters, Marlene Carol Johannes, and Milly Ann Adams; father, Arthur Kane; mother, Ludmilla "Milly" (King) and Edwin Joseph Casper; brothers, Thomas Kane, and James Kane; sister, Virginia Cadwell; and two nephews, Edward Kanes, and Thomas Kane.

Peggy is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Steimetz, Dianna Cadwell, Brandy (Woody) White, Jennifer Adams, Courtney (David) Black, Michael Adams, Harley (Todd Lee) Cadwell, Hailey (Cody) Rolland, and Lacy Tiefenauer; nephew, James Kane; 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; many family and friends.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri, Burial will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Rev. Mike Barton officiating.