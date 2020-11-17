Margaret Ellen Combs

FREDERICKTOWN – Margaret Ellen Combs of Farmington, Missouri, passed away November 13, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was born October 11, 1928, in Marquand, Missouri, in her family's farmhouse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel (Stephens) Mouser; her husband, Wilford Combs; sister, Mary Belle Bradshaw; and infant son, Larry E. Combs.

Margaret is survived by daughter Karen Combs, and son Daniel (Betty) Combs; three grandchildren, Daniel Combs, Rebecca (Tad) Reissing, and Kassie (Kevin) Rariden; five grandchildren, Andrew, Caleb, and Lizzie Reissing, and Lilly and Olivia Combs; two brothers, George (Maggie) Mouser, and John Mouser; two sisters-in-law, Ann Combs, and Mattie Combs.

Margaret was a great cook and homemaker. She loved animals, especially her cat Daisy. She made cakes for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. . Margaret was known for her gardens of flowers and vegetables. She custom made drapes for Sunshine Drapery Co. in St. Louis and then transitioned to her own business, Margaret's Draperies. Margaret and Wilford did a lot of camping and fishing on the Castor River. In retirement they were members of Mini Sauk Campers. She enjoyed her family and tracing her ancestry. She liked a good laugh. Margaret was good at sharing stories and had a fantastic memory. She liked to exercise her mind to keep it sharp and would complete crossword puzzles almost daily. She was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church for over 44 years and enjoyed her church family.

Funeral services to be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Follis Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Mouser Cemetery in Marquand. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mouser Cemetery or Fredericktown Christian Church.