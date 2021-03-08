Margaret Connely

FARMINGTON – Margaret Connely, of Farmington, passed away suddenly on March 5, 2021, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 92. She was born on February 5, 1929, in Doe Run, Missouri, to George "Bud" and Mary (Burch) Watkins who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Ross" Connely, and her siblings, Forest Watkins, George "Buddy" Watkins, Betty Whitener, and Ralph McLeod.

Margaret is survived by her sister, June (Jack) Wiles of Farmington, her nieces and nephews, Tim (Melissa) Wiles of Farmington, Dianna (Kim) Phillips of Stuart, Florida, Mary Lou (Michael) Wilburn of Wheaton, Illinois, Jackie Wiles of Farmington, and Robert "Bob" McLeod of Doe Run, along with many great nieces, great nephews and dear friends.

Margaret formerly worked as a Library Assistant at Mineral Area College. She was a member of the Park Hills Church of Christ and volunteered at the Farmington Ministerial Alliance. She enjoyed yard sales and traveling. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Park Hills Church of Christ, P.O. Box 186, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.