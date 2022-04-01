Marian Elaine Umfleet

DESLOGE – Marian Elaine Umfleet of Desloge, Missouri, was born August 23, 1948, in Meta, Missouri, a daughter to Elsworth Rowden and Opal (Adkins) Rowden. On July 22, 1989, Marian was united in marriage to Terry Umfleet. Marian passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Parkland Health Center, having reached the age of 73 years, 7 months and 7 days.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Terry Umfleet; son, Robert Barnett (wife, Donyelle); step-daughter, Jamie Wruck (husband, David); three grandchildren, Ethan, Shelby, and Kenzie Barnett; two step-granddaughters, Isabelle and Luca Wruck; five siblings, Boyd Rowden (wife, Debbie), Sandy Rowden, Pam Rowden, Verline Hart (husband, Henry), and Mark Rowden (wife, Wendy); mother-in-law, Delores Umfleet; in-laws, Sherrie Adkins, Jenny Rowden, Gary Elders, Diane Martin, Carolyn Rosener, and Marty and Lisa Umfleet; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by three siblings, Myrl Adkins, Lonnie Rowden, and Nancy Elders.

The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Boyer Chapel. Bro. Mark Moss will be officiating. Entombment will follow at the St. Francois Memorial Park.