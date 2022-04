Marianna Smith

FARMINGTON – Marianna Smith, 93, of Ozark, formerly of Desloge, passed away peacefully December 9, 2020, at The Baptist Home in Ozark. She was born January 3, 1927, in Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Irvin "Smitty" Smith.

A private graveside service was held at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials in Marianna's memory, may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.