Marianna Sumpter
1986 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1986
DIED
September 8, 2020

Marianna Elizabeth Sumpter

FARMINGTON – Marianna Elizabeth (Contreras) Sumpter, age 34, of Doe Run passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born January 11, 1986, to Oscar and Teresa (Moyers) Contreras in Casa Grande, Arizona. Marianna loved being a mom and her children were everything to her.

Marianna was preceded in death by her sister, Cara Cardenas; grandparents, Oscar and Freda Moyers and Louis and Silveria Contreras.

Marianna is survived by her parents; two children, Cedric Sumpter and Madelyn Sumpter; sisters, Amy Carter and husband Brian, and Andrea Contreras; brothers, Tim Rivera and wife Rebecca, and Oscar Contreras, Jr.

Services are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorial donations may be made to the family.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
