Marie Hawkins
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Marie Hawkins

PARK HILLS – Marie Hawkins of Bismarck, Missouri, was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, April 25, 1936, to the late Monta and Rosa (Southern) Pullen. Marie passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Festus, Missouri.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Hawkins; son, Jimmy McGee; daughter, Cheryl Ellis; grandchildren, Matthew Wolff, and Jeremy Ball; one brother and five sisters.

Marie loved playing bingo, watching baseball and going to church, she also enjoyed reading and making quilts.

Marie is survived by her son, Monte Hawkins; daughters, Becky (Joe) Johnson, Dorothy (Bob) Holliday, Kathy Dane, and Lisa Wolff; brother, Chester (Juanita) Pullen; and special friend, Carol Hulsey. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Interment will be at Adams Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
Sponsored by Coplin's Funeral Home.
