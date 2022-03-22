Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Jane Horton
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Send Flowers

Marilyn Jane Horton

DESLOGE – Marilyn Horton, 84, of Desloge, passed away March 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 28, 1937, in Leadwood, to the late Harold "Bus" Slade and Margaret (Byers) Hopkins. Marilyn was a member of the Cantwell Baptist Church of Desloge. She retired as an assistant VP with Farmers Bank in Imperial and ran family-owned businesses such as, The Clothes Closet and Dance Creations. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Horton; and one brother, Kenneth Slade.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Donnie (Dawn) Horton, and Dana (Robert Jr.) Pipkin-Anderson; grandchildren, Michael (fiancé, Amanda Shelton) Long, LeAnn Horton, Rhianna Horton, Randy (fiancé, Jackie Morris) Pipkin, Dilyn (Chelsey) Pipkin, and Ty Anderson; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Colby, Eli, Bradlee, Jacob, Isaac, Atlas, Bristol, Emmitt, and Tex; sister, Sherry Lynn (Jimmy) Robinson.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Bryce Willson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to area food pantries or American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
24
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Marilyn was such a sweet loving woman. She touched so many young lives and they knew she would be there for all. Rip Marilyn. I loved you pam.
Pam Dement
Friend
March 23, 2022
You have my deepest sympathies. I worked many years with Marilyn, at the bank. She was fun to work with. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dani Conley
March 23, 2022
Sincere condolences to the Horton and Slade families...
Susan Dix
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results