Marilyn Jane Horton

DESLOGE – Marilyn Horton, 84, of Desloge, passed away March 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 28, 1937, in Leadwood, to the late Harold "Bus" Slade and Margaret (Byers) Hopkins. Marilyn was a member of the Cantwell Baptist Church of Desloge. She retired as an assistant VP with Farmers Bank in Imperial and ran family-owned businesses such as, The Clothes Closet and Dance Creations. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Horton; and one brother, Kenneth Slade.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Donnie (Dawn) Horton, and Dana (Robert Jr.) Pipkin-Anderson; grandchildren, Michael (fiancé, Amanda Shelton) Long, LeAnn Horton, Rhianna Horton, Randy (fiancé, Jackie Morris) Pipkin, Dilyn (Chelsey) Pipkin, and Ty Anderson; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Colby, Eli, Bradlee, Jacob, Isaac, Atlas, Bristol, Emmitt, and Tex; sister, Sherry Lynn (Jimmy) Robinson.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Bryce Willson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to area food pantries or American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.