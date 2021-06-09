Marilyn V. Pilliard

FARMINGTON – Marilyn V. Pilliard, of Farmington, passed away June 6, 2021, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 90. She was born July 2, 1930, in Gasconade, Missouri, to the late Leonard David Pyrtle and Flora Mildred (Jones) Pyrtle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lynn Pilliard in May of 1993; her daughter, Robin Pilliard in October of 1996 and two sisters, LouElla McGeorge and Gula Browne.

Marilyn was a graduate of Bismarck High School and went on to work as a telephone switchboard operator. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Roy Pilliard. She was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed raising her family and being at all of their childhood events. An excellent cook, Marilyn was best known for her good desserts and her favorite, "Depression Salad" made with bologna. Golfing and listening to music were some of her favorite pastimes. She was a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church where she had sung in the choir.

Survivors include her son, John (Debbie) Pilliard and daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Lee; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.

There will be a private graveside service under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Bismarck Methodist Church or Memorial United Methodist Church. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.