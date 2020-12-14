Marion Gale Rasnic

FRANKCLAY – Marion Gale Rasnic, age 79, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South. He was born on June 16, 1941, in Frankclay. Gale is survived by his loving wife, Ronda (Douglas) Rasnic. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood with Rev. Kendall Hughes officiating. Family and friends will meet on the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home parking lot in Desloge at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to cemetery. The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home along with the family asks for masks or face coverings, to be worn at the cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.