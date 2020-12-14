Menu
Marion Gale Rasnic
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Marion Gale Rasnic

FRANKCLAY – Marion Gale Rasnic, age 79, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South. He was born on June 16, 1941, in Frankclay. Gale is survived by his loving wife, Ronda (Douglas) Rasnic. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood with Rev. Kendall Hughes officiating. Family and friends will meet on the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home parking lot in Desloge at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to cemetery. The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home along with the family asks for masks or face coverings, to be worn at the cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial Gathering
12:30p.m.
C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home parking lot
Desloge, MO
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Leadwood Cemetery
Leadwood, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
