Marjorie Jannette Propst

ARCADIA, Mo. – Marjorie Jannette Propst of Arcadia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 86 years, 4 months, and 3 days. She was born April 27, 1934, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late James Melvin and Lucy Bell Creglow Shaffer.

Marjorie grew up and graduated from high school in Desloge, Missouri, and worked for The Daily Journal for two years. After working for The Daily Journal, Marjorie went on to work for the Talon Zipper Company in St. Louis, Missouri. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart Otis Propst, the two were married in Alton, Illinois, August 21, 1969; a 51 year marriage filled with love, trust, and devotion.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Otis; four daughters, Mary Lou (Michael) Wilburn of Wheaton, Illinois, Dianna (Kim) Phillips of Stuart, Florida, Paula Krohmer of Ironton, Missouri, and Pamela (Rick) Hayes of Arcadia, Missouri; a step-son, Danny Long; eight grandchildren, Tara, Christopher, Jason, Christie, Matthew, Megan, Jamie, and Angie; ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Jacob, Alex, Sebastian, Joseph, Sophia, Harley, Jesse, and Stephen; one great-great-granddaughter Savannah; a brother-in-law, Walter Hollyfield; a niece, Bonnie (Steve) Fermanich; a nephew, David (Angie) Hollyfield; and her life-long friend, Patsy Pratt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Hollyfield; and a special nephew, Jimmy Hollyfield.