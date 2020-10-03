Mark Edward Bennett Jr.

FARMINGTON – Mark Edward Bennett Jr. of Farmington passed away on September 30, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre at the age of 35. Mark was born on October 6, 1984, in Poplar Bluff to Mark Edward Bennett Sr. and Kelly (Cook) Anderson.

Mark is survived by his father, Mark Edward Bennett Sr. of Blackwell, his mother, Kelly (Cook) Anderson of Blackwell, his siblings, David Cook of Bonne Terre, Shawn Bennett of Sunbright, Tennessee, Justin Bennett of Sunbright, Tennessee, Joseph Bennett of Sunbright, Tennessee, Gary Bennett of Blackwell and Jonathon Bennett of Bonne Terre, his grandmother, Evona Cook of Farmington, eleven nieces and nephews, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bennett, his grandfather, David Cook and his grandmother, Geraldine Roberts.

Mark enjoyed listening to music, going for walks, movies and being with his family. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Rocky Good. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or service per the family's request and regulations of the funeral home. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.