Martha Jane Decker
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Martha Jane Decker

POTOSI – Martha Jane (Theissen) Decker of Potosi, Missouri, passed way in her sleep at home September 16, 2021. Martha (Marty) was born in Gasconade, Missouri, February 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Wessel Clarence and Leona Margaret (Van Booven) Theissen of St. Louis.

Marty was well-known for her love of cooking and spending time with her extended family. Marty also enjoyed reading, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and going to the casino. She worked at Kroger Grocery for 10 years as both a cashier and assistant office manager before retiring early. She later became a full-time grandma, which she greatly enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wessel and Leona Theissen of St. Louis; four sisters, Frances Weissenbach of Glasco Village, Neoma Craig of Troy, Mary Weith of Hermann, and Betty Whayne of High Ridge; and two brothers, Glendo (Blitz) Theissen of St. Louis, and Donald (Buck) Theissen of Valmar, Illinois.

Marty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leroy Decker of Potosi; their children, Steven Decker of St. Peters, Jeffrey Decker of Imperial, Jason (Jennifer) Decker of Wright City; grandchildren Lindsey of St. Louis, and Kelsey of St. Peters; sisters Flora May Jones of Imperial, Ruth Ann Tipton of Arnold, and brother Rudy (Pat) Theissen of Hillsboro; and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday October 2, 2021, at Peace Tabernacle, 11096 MO-21 in Hillsboro, Missouri. Memorials donations may be made to Peace Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church of Hillsboro, Missouri.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Peace Tabernacle
11096 MO-21, Hillsboro, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff and family, Please accept my heartfelt sympathy in your time of great sorrow. Only those who have lost a mother can know the depth of your feelings. I pray for God's love, peace and comfort to give you strength to bear your sorrow. Councilman Elias Hindeleh
Elias Hindeleh
October 2, 2021
Jeff, Please accept my heartfelt sympathy in your time of great sorrow. Only those who have lost a mother can know the depth of your feelings. I pray for God's love, peace and comfort to give strength to bear your sorrow. Councilman Elias Hindeleh
Elias Hindeleh
October 2, 2021
thoughts and prayers to your family
Professional Firefighters of Berkeley, Local 2665
October 1, 2021
Sorry for you loss
Otis Ross
October 1, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I will be praying for all of the family.
Dalton Mertens
Other
October 1, 2021
Jeff, Please accept my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Habte Teferi
Work
October 1, 2021
May God give you Strength, Comfort, & Peace at this difficult time. You have my deepest Sympathy in the loss of your Loving Mother. You are in my thoughts and Prayers. May God Bless & keep you & your family.
Councilwoman Williams
October 1, 2021
Jeff, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Amedee Tohouenou
October 1, 2021
Jeff, My sincere condolences. Praying for you and your family during this time.
Kymberly Graham
October 1, 2021
Jeff, My deepest condolence for your loss. I will be praying for you and your family.
Art Jackson
Other
October 1, 2021
Jeff, my deepest condolences on the loss of your mother. Those we hold closest to our hearts never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they have shared and the love they brought into our lives. May God bring the Decker family peace & comfort through this difficult time.
Latrea Grider, City of Berkeley
Other
October 1, 2021
Jeff, so sorry for you loss. Will be praying for you and your family during this time of grief. May God be closer to you in this time of sorrow.
Joanna Campbell
Other
October 1, 2021
Jeff, my deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. May God's peace comfort you all.
Shelia Curry
October 1, 2021
Jeff, I pray that you and your family have peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Rachel Stewart
October 1, 2021
Sending my prayers and condolences to Mr. Jeff Decker and family.
Deanna Jones
October 1, 2021
Jeff I'm so sorry for your loss ; I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
April Walton COB co worker
Other
October 1, 2021
Debra Irvin, City of Berkeley
October 1, 2021
Sending prayers & thoughts to the family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Marcia Hagy
Family
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results