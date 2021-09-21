Martha Jane Decker

POTOSI – Martha Jane (Theissen) Decker of Potosi, Missouri, passed way in her sleep at home September 16, 2021. Martha (Marty) was born in Gasconade, Missouri, February 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Wessel Clarence and Leona Margaret (Van Booven) Theissen of St. Louis.

Marty was well-known for her love of cooking and spending time with her extended family. Marty also enjoyed reading, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and going to the casino. She worked at Kroger Grocery for 10 years as both a cashier and assistant office manager before retiring early. She later became a full-time grandma, which she greatly enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wessel and Leona Theissen of St. Louis; four sisters, Frances Weissenbach of Glasco Village, Neoma Craig of Troy, Mary Weith of Hermann, and Betty Whayne of High Ridge; and two brothers, Glendo (Blitz) Theissen of St. Louis, and Donald (Buck) Theissen of Valmar, Illinois.

Marty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leroy Decker of Potosi; their children, Steven Decker of St. Peters, Jeffrey Decker of Imperial, Jason (Jennifer) Decker of Wright City; grandchildren Lindsey of St. Louis, and Kelsey of St. Peters; sisters Flora May Jones of Imperial, Ruth Ann Tipton of Arnold, and brother Rudy (Pat) Theissen of Hillsboro; and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday October 2, 2021, at Peace Tabernacle, 11096 MO-21 in Hillsboro, Missouri. Memorials donations may be made to Peace Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church of Hillsboro, Missouri.