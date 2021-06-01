Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Robinson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Martha L. Robinson

FARMINGTON – Martha L. Robinson of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson at the age of 84. She was born on September 25, 1936, in Esther, Missouri, to the late Walter and Hazel (Umfleet) Kernan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Robinson, her brother, Vernon Kernan and her sister, Dorothy Korber.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Brenda K. Robinson of Farmington, Carol (and husband Bill) Guitar of Farmington, Marsha (and husband Mike) Dodd of Imperial and Sherry (and husband Myles) Sweeney of Troy, her grandchildren, Tony (and wife Mary) Guitar, Jennifer Guitar, Teresa (and husband Chris) Rhodes, Tanya (and husband Bobby) Schuetz, Brittany (and husband Kevin) Hutson, and Craig Darwin, her great grandchildren, Nathan Guitar, Aiden Pogue, Allison Guitar, Grace Rhodes, Addison Rhodes, Jayden Schuetz, Leroy Schuetz, and Maxwell Dodd, her foster grandchildren, Gary and Mariah Williams, her brothers, Michael (and wife Janae) Kernan of Overland Park, KS and Jimmy (and wife Sandy) Kernan of Bonne Terre, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Martha attended the Open Heart Assembly Church in Farmington. She enjoyed shopping, yard work, and yard sales but most of all she loved her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation to resume Friday, June 4 at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Davis of Open Heart Assembly Church. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jun
4
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jun
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jun
4
Interment
Hillview Memorial Gardens
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sweet momma I loved u with all my heart and more. I could go on all day about you. I just glad u r pain free and dancing with daddy.. I think of u both every second of everyday. RIP..and dance on
Myles & Sherry Sweeney
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results