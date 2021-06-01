Martha L. Robinson

FARMINGTON – Martha L. Robinson of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson at the age of 84. She was born on September 25, 1936, in Esther, Missouri, to the late Walter and Hazel (Umfleet) Kernan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Robinson, her brother, Vernon Kernan and her sister, Dorothy Korber.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Brenda K. Robinson of Farmington, Carol (and husband Bill) Guitar of Farmington, Marsha (and husband Mike) Dodd of Imperial and Sherry (and husband Myles) Sweeney of Troy, her grandchildren, Tony (and wife Mary) Guitar, Jennifer Guitar, Teresa (and husband Chris) Rhodes, Tanya (and husband Bobby) Schuetz, Brittany (and husband Kevin) Hutson, and Craig Darwin, her great grandchildren, Nathan Guitar, Aiden Pogue, Allison Guitar, Grace Rhodes, Addison Rhodes, Jayden Schuetz, Leroy Schuetz, and Maxwell Dodd, her foster grandchildren, Gary and Mariah Williams, her brothers, Michael (and wife Janae) Kernan of Overland Park, KS and Jimmy (and wife Sandy) Kernan of Bonne Terre, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Martha attended the Open Heart Assembly Church in Farmington. She enjoyed shopping, yard work, and yard sales but most of all she loved her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation to resume Friday, June 4 at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Davis of Open Heart Assembly Church. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.