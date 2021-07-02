Marvin Floyd Bess

BONNE TERRE – Marvin Floyd Bess also known by "Whitey" and "Guinea," age 86, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. Marvin was born on Wednesday, August 1, 1934, in Bonne Terre. Marvin worked at Meramec Mines and then retired from Chrysler as a robot repairman. He was of Baptist faith and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Letha E. (Black) Bess; four sisters, three brothers, three half-sisters and four half-brothers.

Marvin was a loving husband and father who loved his kids and grandkids dearly. He was a 50 year member of the Samaritan Lodge #424 in Bonne Terre where he was Worshipful Master from 73-74. He was also a member of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Johanna M. (Smith) Bess; his four children, Linda (Daniel) Trebing, Daniel (Kimberly) Bess, Ellen (Michael) Wesling and Rhonda (John) Freant; five grandchildren, Hannah (Mike) Holman, Desiree Key, Molly (Adam) Lyeki, Taylor (Nathan) Harber and Lee Marvin Bess; nine great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a Masonic service starting at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Samaritan Lodge #424, 7 Church Street, Bonne Terre, MO. 63628 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of C.Z Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.